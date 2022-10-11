Some Dunkin' customers complain about 'absurd' new rewards program on social media

Dunkin' customers complain about new rewards program on social media

Dunkin' customers complain about new rewards program on social media

Dunkin' customers complain about new rewards program on social media

CANTON - There's some customer backlash over Dunkin's brand-new rewards program.

Under the new plan, Dunkin' Rewards members can earn points faster and redeem them sooner. But they also have to spend more money to earn free specialty drinks like cold brews, Dunkin' Refreshers, frozen options and signature lattes.

Customers have flooded social media complaining about the change.

"I no longer run on Dunkin," one Reddit user posted in the Dunkin' subreddit.

"I officially uninstalled the app after 6 years of consistent use," the disillusioned customer wrote. "I knew I needed to cut down how much I was spending on coffee considering I have a great coffee machine at home, but the new rewards system was the final nail in the coffin."

A Twitter user named Jeff said he might not be visiting the Canton-based coffee chain as much anymore.

"Going from 200 points for a cup of coffee to 500 is absurd!!! I'll have to reconsider my frequency of visiting DD!" he tweeted.

dunkin rewards is my villain origin story — katie ¨̮ 🦔 (@thnksfrthhfob) October 4, 2022

i didn’t believe we were in a recession until dunkin changed their rewards system — jake :D (@jk_tol) October 8, 2022

Dunkin's social media team responded to at least one social media complaint about changing the points system.

"After a few years, it was time for a change," their official Twitter account posted. "We listened to our members' feedback and made several new enhancements like redeeming points for rewards on food and drinks!"