Maura Healey declares Massachusetts runs on "DunQueens" at St. Patrick's Day breakfast

BOSTON – You met the DunKings on Super Bowl Sunday. On St. Patrick's Day, Gov. Maura Healey introduced Massachusetts to the DunQueens.

Healey, Lt. Gov. Kim Driscoll and former Massachusetts Gov. Jane Swift donned "DunKings" tracksuits during an appearance at the annual St. Patrick's Day breakfast.

Massachusetts runs on DunQueens 👑 pic.twitter.com/F0U73Gxp2U — Maura Healey (@MassGovernor) March 17, 2024

It was a spinoff of the Dunkin' Super Bowl commercial featuring Ben Affleck, Tom Brady, Matt Damon, and Jennifer Lopez.

"To Ben, to Matt, to Tom. Just reminding everybody. Now, Massachusetts runs on DunQueens," Healey told the crowd.

Driscoll played a version of Damon, telling Healey "sometimes it's hard to be your friend."

The skit mocked some of the issues facing Massachusetts, including the MBTA.

"When all else fails, we just pardon everybody. Marijuana pardons for everybody. And then everybody loves us again," Healey said, referencing last week's announcement that she would be pardoning hundreds of thousands of marijuana convictions.

The annual South Boston St. Patrick's Day breakfast allows politicians to take jabs at their colleagues and make jokes at their own expense.