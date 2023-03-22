Dunkin' is now serving breakfast tacos

Dunkin' debuts breakfast tacos with eggs, cheese, corn Dunkin' debuts breakfast tacos with eggs, cheese, corn 00:57

BOSTON - Dunkin' is hoping its customers will try something new in the morning besides the familiar donut or muffin: Breakfast tacos.

The Canton-based chain started serving the "satisfying and flavorful" tacos on Wednesday. They are made with scrambled eggs, melted cheddar cheese, fire-roasted corn and a lime crema. Crumbled bacon can also be added to the taco for meat-lovers.

Prices for Dunkin' items vary based on location, but one Boston location lists the breakfast taco with bacon for $2.99. They are served in a "convenient Dunkin' taco holder" for eating on-the-go.

Dunkin's breakfast tacos Dunkin'

The new addition comes as Dunkin' recently confirmed it is retiring a fan-favorite drink: The Dunkaccino was quietly pulled from the coffee chain's menu after a two-decade run.

Bolstering breakfast is a smart business decision: A recent report from research firm NPD Group revealed that business for mornings has remained steady in the second quarter of 2022, while other parts of day (including lunch and dinner) declined in the midst of rising menu prices.

Sales of Taco Bell's breakfast burritos and egg-stuffed quesadillas jumped 9% in the fourth quarter of last year after hiring "Saturday Night Live" star Pete Davidson to spearhead a new ad campaign for its breakfast menu.