Dugger, Bourne among 12 Patriots listed as questionable vs. Dolphins

FOXBORO -- The Patriots have a packed injury report for their Week 5 clash with the Miami Dolphins, but at least there are a few positives on the list. Safety Kyle Dugger, who was injured in last week's loss to the 49ers, is listed as questionable despite missing practice all week.

It's unlikely that Dugger will play after sitting out all three practice sessions with an ankle injury. But the Patriots are at least saying there's a chance that one of their defensive captains will suit up Sunday against the Dolphins at Gillette Stadium.

In total, 12 Patriots are listed as questionable for Sunday's tilt. The good news is that left tackle Vederian Lowe, center Nick Leverett, and guard Michael Jordan are all on that list:

S Kyle Dugger, Ankle (DNP)

WR Kendrick Bourne, Knee (LP)

LB Anfernee Jennings, Shoulder (LP)

CB Jonathan Jones, Shoulder (LP)

CB Marcus Jones, Groin (LP)

G Michael Jordan, Ankle (LP)

C Nick Leverett, Ankle (LP)

T Vederian Lowe, Knee (LP)

S Marte Mapu, Calf (LP)

WR K.J. Osborn, Shoulder (DNP)

S Jabrill Peppers, Shoulder (LP)

G Layden Robinson, Ankle / Wrist (LP)

Receiver Kendrick Bourne is also considered questionable after making his return to practice on Wednesday. Bourne started the season on PUP as he recovered from a torn ACL that he suffered last October.

We'll find out who is suiting up -- and who isn't -- when the Patriots announce their inactives around 11:30 a.m. on Sunday.

Linebacker Sione Takitaki -- whos started the year on PUP with an ankle injury -- is the lone Patriots player listed as doubtful for Sunday's game. The team also officially placed center David Andrews and tackle Caedan Wallace on the Reserve/Injured list on Friday.

It looks like Miami will get running back Raheem Mostert back on Sunday, as he was a full participant in Friday's practice and doesn't have a game status on the Dolphins injury report. He was a monster when Miami came to New England last season, when he ran for 121 yards and two touchdowns in a 24-17 Dolphins win at Gillette Stadium.

