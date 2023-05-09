Watch CBS News
20 ducklings rescued from storm drains in Ashland and Weston

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

ASHLAND — Two groups of ducklings were rescued from storm drains in Ashland and Weston on Monday. 

In Ashland, nine ducklings were discovered by a passerby who noticed the mother duck standing over a drain on Grover Road. 

An attentive passerby this morning noticed a mother duck standing on a storm drain on Grover Road. 9 ducklings were...

Posted by Ashland Fire Department on Monday, May 8, 2023

Firefighters rescued the baby ducks from the drain with a net and then moved the entire family to a safer location. 

In Weston, 11 baby ducks were rescued after a driver spotted a mother duck in distress on Church Street and heard the ducklings in a drain there. 

DUCKLING RESCUE an alert commuter noticed a Mother Duck in distress on Church St, the driver stopped and heard ducklings...

Posted by Weston Fire Dept on Monday, May 8, 2023

Weston firefighters saved the ducklings and reunited the family. 

In a joking exchange on Twitter, Weston Fire responded to Ashland Fire's tweet about their rescue, one-upping them in the number of baby ducks saved. 

