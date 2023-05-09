20 ducklings rescued from storm drains in Ashland and Weston
ASHLAND — Two groups of ducklings were rescued from storm drains in Ashland and Weston on Monday.
In Ashland, nine ducklings were discovered by a passerby who noticed the mother duck standing over a drain on Grover Road.
Firefighters rescued the baby ducks from the drain with a net and then moved the entire family to a safer location.
In Weston, 11 baby ducks were rescued after a driver spotted a mother duck in distress on Church Street and heard the ducklings in a drain there.
Weston firefighters saved the ducklings and reunited the family.
In a joking exchange on Twitter, Weston Fire responded to Ashland Fire's tweet about their rescue, one-upping them in the number of baby ducks saved.
