20 ducklings rescued from storm drains in Ashland and Weston

Ducklings rescued from storm drains in Ashland and Weston

ASHLAND — Two groups of ducklings were rescued from storm drains in Ashland and Weston on Monday.

In Ashland, nine ducklings were discovered by a passerby who noticed the mother duck standing over a drain on Grover Road.

Firefighters rescued the baby ducks from the drain with a net and then moved the entire family to a safer location.

In Weston, 11 baby ducks were rescued after a driver spotted a mother duck in distress on Church Street and heard the ducklings in a drain there.

Weston firefighters saved the ducklings and reunited the family.

Hey @AshlandMAFire we’ll see your 9 and raise you 11 😉 great work! pic.twitter.com/zGkX8LrtqK — Weston Fire (@WESTON_FIRE) May 8, 2023

In a joking exchange on Twitter, Weston Fire responded to Ashland Fire's tweet about their rescue, one-upping them in the number of baby ducks saved.