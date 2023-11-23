Watch CBS News
Accused drunk driver crashes car into cranberry bog on Thanksgiving in Wareham

By Mike Toole

/ CBS Boston

WAREHAM - An accused drunk driver crashed and flipped her car into a cranberry bog early Thanksgiving morning in Wareham, police said.

Officers were called to a bog off Maple Springs Road just after midnight and found a car upside down in the water. They saw a Good Samaritan helping the driver out of the car. She was the only one inside.

Wareham Police said a drunk driver flipped her car into a cranberry bog off Maple Springs Road early Thanksgiving morning. Wareham Police

The driver, later identified as 31-year-old Alisha McGough of Wareham, was charged with operating under the influence of alcohol and negligent operation.

She will be arraigned Friday in Wareham District Court.

Wareham Police said a drunk driver flipped her car into a cranberry bog off Maple Springs Road early Thanksgiving morning. Wareham Police

No other information is available at this point in the investigation. 

Mike Toole

Mike Toole is the Managing Editor at wbz.com in Boston. He has worked in the WBZ-TV newsroom for more than 20 years. He previously wrote and produced news and sports at WABC-TV in New York.

First published on November 23, 2023 / 9:38 AM EST

