Accused drunk driver crashes car into cranberry bog on Thanksgiving in Wareham
WAREHAM - An accused drunk driver crashed and flipped her car into a cranberry bog early Thanksgiving morning in Wareham, police said.
Officers were called to a bog off Maple Springs Road just after midnight and found a car upside down in the water. They saw a Good Samaritan helping the driver out of the car. She was the only one inside.
The driver, later identified as 31-year-old Alisha McGough of Wareham, was charged with operating under the influence of alcohol and negligent operation.
She will be arraigned Friday in Wareham District Court.
No other information is available at this point in the investigation.
