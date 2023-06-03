Driver wanted in hit-and-run that seriously injured woman in Rochester, New Hampshire

ROCHESTER, N.H. - Police in Rochester, New Hampshire are looking for the driver that injured a pedestrian late Friday night before driving off.

It happened at 10:22 p.m. on Milton Road near the Hannaford's supermarket. Police said they found a woman with a head injury on the northbound side of the road. Police said the woman was pushing an empty baby stroller along Milton Road when she was hit from behind.

The woman was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. She hasn't been identified. Police said she was wearing a purple shirt, blue sweatshirt, white pants and black shoes.

Police are looking for a vehicle with damage on the front passenger's side with potential damage to the hood and window.