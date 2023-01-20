Watch CBS News
Driver, victim dead after hit-and-run crash in Manchester, NH

By CBSBoston.com Staff

MANCHESTER -- The suspect and victim of a hit-and-run crash in Manchester, New Hampshire are both dead, police announced Friday. The crash happened just before 6:30 a.m. on January 15. 

Michael Vigneault, 35, of Manchester, was hit by a car while crossing Union Street, police said. He was rushed to the hospital with a head injury and later died. 

The suspect was identified as 59-year-old Shawn Croteau, of Newbury, New Hampshire. Officers used surveillance video from the area to create a description of the subject's car. 

Police said they found the car and Croteau, who is now deceased. It's unclear how he died. 

First published on January 20, 2023 / 12:24 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

