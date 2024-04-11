Driver crashes through Attleboro cannabis store, 3 hurt

Car crashes into Attleboro dispensary and more top stories

Car crashes into Attleboro dispensary and more top stories

ATTLEBORO - Police are investigating how an SUV ended up crashing into a cannabis store in Attleboro on Thursday.

According to police, a 62-year-old woman crashed into Zahara Cannabis Dispensary on Frank Mossberg Drive. The Nissan Pathfinder crashed through a wall and came to a stop about 15 feet inside the store.

The driver, an employee and a woman outside the store suffered non-life-threatening injuries. They were treated at a local hospital.

An inspection by the city's building inspector determined the building is structurally sound after the crash.