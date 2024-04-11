Watch CBS News
Driver crashes through Attleboro cannabis store, 3 hurt

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

ATTLEBORO - Police are investigating how an SUV ended up crashing into a cannabis store in Attleboro on Thursday.

According to police, a 62-year-old woman crashed into Zahara Cannabis Dispensary on Frank Mossberg Drive. The Nissan Pathfinder crashed through a wall and came to a stop about 15 feet inside the store.

The driver, an employee and a woman outside the store suffered non-life-threatening injuries. They were treated at a local hospital.

An inspection by the city's building inspector determined the building is structurally sound after the crash.

First published on April 11, 2024 / 8:25 PM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

