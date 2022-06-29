Driver of Red Line train that dragged man to death suspended

BOSTON – The MBTA has placed the driver of a Red Line train that dragged a passenger to his death on unpaid leave.

A spokesperson for the MBTA said the change from paid leave to unpaid leave is the result of a rules violation.

Thirty-nine-year-old Robinson Lalin died in April when his arm got stuck in the train's door and the train dragged him 100 feet.

The trains are equipped with safety features to prevent them from moving when the doors are obstructed, the National Transportation Safety Board wrote in the preliminary report.

The MBTA said the door short-circuited.