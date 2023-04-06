Watch CBS News
Driver killed in Route 495 crash in Mansfield was speeding, police say
MANSFIELD - A speeding driver was killed in a crash on Route 495 in Mansfield early Thursday morning, police said.

The driver, according to state police, was heading up 495 north in a BMW "at a high rate of speed" around 4 a.m. when he changed lanes and lost control of the SUV.

It hit a guardrail and ended up in the median. The driver was the only person in the car and died at the scene. His name has not been released.

No other information is available at this point in the investigation. 

