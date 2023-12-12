"Like a bomb": SUV crashes through Burlington optometry shop

BURLINGTON - A driver crashed through the All Eye Care Doctors store on the Middlesex Turnpike in Burlington, sending shattered glass, custom shelves, and eyewear across the building.

"It was just so loud all of a sudden. It literally felt like boom, like a bomb," said Dr. Dzenana Idrizovic of All Eye Care.

The shocking crash playing out on surveillance video is what Dr. Idrizovic heard in real life just before 11 a.m. Tuesday.

"I was honestly very horrified, upset, sad, I still cannot believe what happened," Dr. Idrizovic said.

An SUV crashed into All Eye Care Doctors in Burlington CBS Boston

Police say the driver jumped a curb and hit a car before plowing into the store. The driver, an adult woman, was operating with a permit. Police say the crash was an accident and no charges have been filed.

The building inspector gave the all clear, but the destruction left quite an impact.

"The damage will take quite some time. I would say weeks and months to really rebuild because a lot of these displays are custom made from France," Dr. Idrizovic said.

The building will stay closed for days, and the time could not be worse.

"The problem is the busy season for us is right now, so December is really the month we kind of make up for the rest of the year so the timing is really bad. We're actually supposed to open another office in a couple of weeks so everything will be sort of delayed," Dr. Idrizovic said.

Given how close the SUV came to customers, the silver lining in all the mess is that everyone went home without a scratch.

"It is what it is, thank God everybody is safe and not injured," Dr. Idrizovic said.