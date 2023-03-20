Drinking caffeine could help boost metabolism, new study finds

BOSTON — Could drinking caffeine could boost your metabolism and help you lose unwanted fat?

Prior studies have suggested that consuming caffeine can help reduce weight and fat deposits and that drinking coffee may help lower the risk of type 2 diabetes and heart disease.

In a new study, researchers in Europe found that higher levels of caffeine in the blood were associated with reduced fat burden and a lower risk of type 2 diabetes.

Scientists are calling on longer-term clinical studies to further investigate this link.

Keep in mind that adding things like sugar and cream to caffeinated beverages could work against the positive effects caffeine may have on your metabolism.