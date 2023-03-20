Watch CBS News
Local News

Drinking caffeine could help boost metabolism, new study finds

By Mallika Marshall, MD

/ CBS Boston

Drinking caffeine could help boost metabolism, new study finds
Drinking caffeine could help boost metabolism, new study finds 01:01

BOSTON — Could drinking caffeine could boost your metabolism and help you lose unwanted fat?

Prior studies have suggested that consuming caffeine can help reduce weight and fat deposits and that drinking coffee may help lower the risk of type 2 diabetes and heart disease. 

In a new study, researchers in Europe found that higher levels of caffeine in the blood were associated with reduced fat burden and a lower risk of type 2 diabetes. 

Scientists are calling on longer-term clinical studies to further investigate this link.  

Keep in mind that adding things like sugar and cream to caffeinated beverages could work against the positive effects caffeine may have on your metabolism.

Mallika Marshall, MD
MarashallMallika.jpg

Mallika Marshall, MD is an Emmy-award-winning journalist and physician who has served as the HealthWatch Reporter for CBS Boston/WBZ-TV for over 20 years. A practicing physician Board Certified in both Internal Medicine and Pediatrics, Dr. Marshall serves on staff at Harvard Medical School and practices at Massachusetts General Hospital at the MGH Chelsea Urgent Care and the MGH Revere Health Center, where she is currently working on the frontlines caring for patients with COVID-19. She is also a host and contributing editor for Harvard Health Publications (HHP), the publishing division of Harvard Medical School.

First published on March 20, 2023 / 6:11 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.