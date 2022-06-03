Draymond Green doubts Marcus Smart, Al Horford and Derrick White can repeat their Game 1 performance

BOSTON -- The Celtics put on a show in the fourth quarter of Game 1 of the NBA Finals, to the point where it was almost unbelievable.

While Warriors forward Draymond Green believes what he saw, he also flat-out does not believe it can happen again.

During his postgame press conference, after stating what the Warriors can do better defensively going forward, Green took a closer look at the box score on the table in front of him.

"They hit 21 threes, and Marcus Smart, Al Horford and Derrick White combined for 15 of them," Green said while making a face and shrugging.

Green said those players are "good shooters" but doesn't anticipate another night like that happening again.

"15-for-23 from those guys?" Green said with a muffled laugh. "You know, so, we'll be fine."

It's an interesting strategy to offer up some bulletin-board material after a loss. But then again, Green is never one to invite attention his way.

For what it's worth, Horford did enter the game having hit better than 43 percent of his threes this postseason. So his 6-for-8 night from behind the arc was exceptional but not impossible. Smart's been at 33 percent for the year, and White hovered above 30 percent. When they're open, they can surely hit their shots, as Game 1 showed.

Can they combine to go 15-for-23 on threes in a game again this series? Green is probably right to say no. But ... Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are equally unlikely to combine to go 3-for-13 from distance in another game. Therein lies the trouble of defending the Celtics.