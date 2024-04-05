Drake Maye will reportedly meet with Patriots for his Top 30 visit on Friday

Drake Maye and Jayden Daniels: What Patriots fans should like about the quarterbacks -- and what the

FOXBORO -- Welcome to New England, Drake Maye. At least for Friday.

The former North Carolina quarterback may soon call New England his home, but first, he's got to get through the pre-draft process. And that is bringing him to Foxboro on Friday, as Maye is reportedly set to meet with the Patriots for his Top 30 visit, according to Sports lllustrated's Albert Breer.

This will be the third time that Maye and the Patriots meet. The Patriots sat down with the quarterback at the scouting combine in Indianapolis and then nine members of the front office and coaching staff to his Pro Day at UNC.

Armed with the third overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, the Patriots are in a prime spot to draft one of the top quarterbacks available. With Caleb Williams expected to go first overall to the Chicago Bears and the Washington Commanders reportedly high on Jayden Daniels, Maye would be available for the Patriots with that third pick.

Maye is considered a top tier QB prospect after he threw for 63 touchdowns and over 8,000 yards over his 30 games for the Tar Heels. He's got a booming arm and a pro-ready frame at 6-foot-4 and 230 pounds, and can also use his legs in a pinch, rushing for 1,147 rushing yards and 16 scores.

While ESPN's Adam Schefter has reported that all signs point to Washington taking Daniels at No. 2, the Patriots will meet with the former LSU quarterback on Monday, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Daniels won the Heisman Trophy last season after he completed 72 percent of his passes for the Tigers, racking up 3,812 passing yards, 40 touchdowns and just four interceptions, while adding another 1,134 yards and 10 touchdowns on the ground.

The Patriots are also expected to host former Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy -- who has seen his draft stock skyrocket after helping the Wolverines to a championship and solid showings at the combine and his pro day -- for a Top 30 visit in the near future. New England has already met with UCF wide receiver Javon Baker and BYU offensive tackle Kingsley Suamataia, and reportedly has meetings scheduled with Tulsa offensive lineman Darrell Simpson and Mississippi State linebacker Nathaniel Watson in the pre-draft process.

The 2024 NFL Draft kicks off on April 25 in Detroit.