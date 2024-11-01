Drake Maye listed as questionable on Patriots' Week 9 injury report

Patriots-Titans: With or without Drake Maye, can Pats make it two wins in a row?

FOXBORO -- New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye has a chance to play this weekend against the Titans. Maye is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's matchup after being limited in practice all week with a concussion.

Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo said that Maye was still in concussion protocol on Friday morning, and it's unclear if the quarterback has been given clearance to return from a team doctor and an Independent Neurological Consultant. That is the final phase of the NFL's concussion protocol.

Maye once again got the top reps at practice on Friday, ahead of Jacoby Brissett.

Drake Maye is first in the repetitions for QBs during Friday's media-access portion of practice.

Now we'll wait to see if Maye makes the trip to Tennessee on Saturday. But given his questionable status, chances are good that he'll be on the plane with his teammates.

8 Patriots listed as questionable vs. Titans

Maye is not alone on the New England injury report, with seven other players also listed as questionable:

CB Alex Austin (ankle)

S Kyle Dugger (ankle)

LB Christian Elliss (abdomen)

G Michael Jordan (ankle)

T Vederian Lowe (ankle/shoulder)

QB Drake Maye (concussion)

DT Jaquelin Roy (neck)

LB Sione Takitaki (knee)

No one has been ruled out by New England, and nine players were removed from the list on Friday: DT Daniel Ekuale, RB Antonio Gibson, CB Jonathan Jones, S Marte Mapu, WR Ja'Lynn Polk, G Layden Robinson, LB Jahlani Tavai, WR Tyquan Thornton, DE Keion White.

Titans rule out L'Jarius Sneed

Tennessee won't have cornerback L'Jarius Sneed for Sunday's matchup, as he's set to miss his third straight game with a quad injury. The Titans enter Week 9 with the NFL's best passing defense, which has held opponents to just 151.6 passing yards per game.

In addition to Sneed, offensive lineman Andrew Rupcich (triceps) and running back Tyjae Spears (hamstring) were ruled out by the Titans. Tennessee listed seven players as questionable:

WR Tyler Boyd (shoulder)

S Amani Hooker (groin)

RB Tony Pollard (foot)

G Dillon Radunz (foot)

NT T'Vondre Sweat (hip)

CB Tre Avery (hamstring)

QB Will Levis (shoulder)

