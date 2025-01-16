Drake Maye gets engaged to longtime girlfriend after rookie season with Patriots

BOSTON – New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye's memorable year continued, as he proposed to his longtime girlfriend not long after the conclusion of his rookie season.

Drake Maye engaged

Maye posted photographs of his engagement to Ann Michael Hudson, including one of him on one knee on the beach.

"Love doing life with you. Can't wait to marry you!" Maye posted.

The post prompted comments from several teammates, including Hunter Henry, Jonathan Jones, Kendrick Bourne and David Andrews.

Other NFL players, including fellow rookie Jayden Daniels and former Patriots quarterback Bailey Zappe also commented on the post to congratulate the couple.

Drake Maye's rookie year

The Patriots drafted Maye, who is 22 years old, out of the University of North Carolina with the third pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Hudson was at Maye's side the night he was selected by the Patriots, and also when he was introduced during a press conference on the field of Gillette Stadium.

She has shared photos of the couple throughout the years on social media. Maye and Hudson began dating in 2015.

After sitting behind veteran Jacoby Brissett for the early weeks of the season, Maye took over as New England's starting quarterback in October.

Though the Patriots struggled to a 4-13 record and the No. 4 pick in the upcoming draft, Maye showed signs that the team may have found their franchise quarterback.

Maye wasn't in attendance when the team introduced new head coach Mike Vrabel at a Monday press conference, but turned out there was a good reason for his absence.