Drake Maye, Boston celebrities pack TD Garden for Game 5 of NBA Finals

Leon Powe on how Celtics can finish off Dallas in Game 5 of NBA Finals

BOSTON -- With the Celtics on the brink of a championship, a good number of Boston celebrities were among the thousands of fans to pack into TD Garden for Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Monday night. That included a number of Boston sports stars, highlighted by Patriots rookie quarterback Drake Maye.

Maye was also at Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals, when the Celtics beat the Pacers in overtime thanks to Jaylen Brown's game-saving three and Jayson Tatum's takeover in the extra frame. The quarterback was also at a Bruins playoff game earlier this summer.

Maye wasn't the only Patriots player in attendance, as linebacker Ja'Whaun Bentley is also on hand in hopes of seeing the Celtics win a title. There were also a trio of Bruins in attendance: Captain Brad Marchand, defenseman Matt Grzelcyk, and head coach Jim Montgomery.

Here are the local celebrities at TD Garden, per the NBA:

Jack Harlow

Donnie Wahlberg

Joey McIntyre

Maria Menounos

Mercedes Moné

Michael Bivins

Camille Kostek

Millyz

Michael Rubin

With the Celtics looking to win the 18th championship in franchise history, there was a good collection of C's alum on hand as well. That list includes Eddie House and Leon Powe, both of whom where on the last Celtics championship team in 2008. Here's the full list, per the NBA:

ML Carr

Mal Graham

Kevin Stacom

Eddie House

Dana Barros

Leon Powe

Tacko Fall

Grant Williams

Jason Terry

Grant Williams is an interesting guest, considering he was traded by both the Celtics and the Mavericks over the last year. Terry also played for both the Mavericks and the Celtics, winning a title with Dallas in 2011.