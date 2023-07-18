Dracut school resource officer on leave after alleged inappropriate contact with student

DRACUT - A school resource officer is temporarily off the job in Dracut.

Dracut Police are investigating one of their own after they say an allegation of inappropriate contact between a high school student and school resource officer Sunny Nguyen was brought to their attention.

Now, officials say Nguyen has been put on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

Students and parents tell WBZ Nguyen has been a school resource officer for several years.

Officials have not released how they were notified of the alleged incident or when it happened.

The age of the student has not been released either.

In a statement school officials said in part, "Dracut Public Schools are cooperating fully with that investigation, which remains ongoing."

Officials say because it's an ongoing investigation-they have no further comment .