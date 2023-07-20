Dracut school resource officer resigns after allegations of inappropriate contact with student
DRACUT - A school resource officer in Dracut has resigned one day after he was accused of having inappropriate contact with a student.
Sunny Nguyen sent in his resignation letter effective on Wednesday. He had been on paid leave since he was accused of inappropriate contact with an 18-year-old high school student.
Police have not said when the alleged incident happened. Dracut School District says it is cooperating with the investigation.
