Watch CBS News
Local News

Dracut school resource officer resigns after allegations of inappropriate contact with student

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

Dracut school resource officer resigns after accused on inappropriate contact with student
Dracut school resource officer resigns after accused on inappropriate contact with student 00:23

DRACUT - A school resource officer in Dracut has resigned one day after he was accused of having inappropriate contact with a student.

Sunny Nguyen sent in his resignation letter effective on Wednesday. He had been on paid leave since he was accused of inappropriate contact with an 18-year-old high school student.

Police have not said when the alleged incident happened. Dracut School District says it is cooperating with the investigation.

WBZ-News Staff
wbz-news-logo-black.jpg

The WBZ News team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WBZ.com.

First published on July 19, 2023 / 8:39 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.