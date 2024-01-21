Watch CBS News
One dead, several seriously hurt in 4-car Dracut crash

DRACUT – One person died Saturday night after a crash in Dracut.

It happened around 9 p.m. on Route 110.

Police said four cars were involved in the crash, including "multiple" with serious injuries.

Following the crash, Route 110 was closed for several hours and drivers were asked to avoid the area.

Dracut police and the Middlesex District Attorney's office are investigating the crash.

No further information is currently available.

