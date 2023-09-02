Dracut High School applies for co-op team with Innovation Academy to save football season

DRACUT - The Dracut High School football season may be saved. The team was almost sidelined because they did not have enough players. As of Wednesday night, there were only 16 players on the roster.

On Friday night, a school committee member shared a message from the athletic director and principal saying an agreement with a charter school has been reached.

"We have submitted an application to the MIAA to form a one-year cooperative team with Innovation Academy Charter School," the message said. "While final approval is forthcoming, we have no reason to believe there will be any difficulties."

Innovation Academy Charter School is in neighboring Tyngsboro.

The Middies football team will continue to play at Beaudry Field at Dracut High School if the application is approved.

WBZ reached out to the MIAA for comment but has not heard back.