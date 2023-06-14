Dracut pet owners warned about coyotes after dogs are attacked

DRACUT - A pair of coyote attacks in Dracut nearly killed two small dogs on the same street. Their owners are warning neighbors, saying these animals can strike anytime, anywhere.

"The coyote came right from my left side and it just shot past me and straight onto him. It latched onto him, and clamped down on him," tells Katie Breck, talking about the attack on her dog Jose.

The Breck's began adopting chihuahuas several years ago. When one of their dogs passed away at 19 years old, its best friend Bambi was heartbroken. The animal went into depression, and the veterinarians suggested the family adopt another dog to help her cope. On Christmas Day, they discovered Jose. The dog was in Memphis, and had suffered two broken legs. The two dogs quickly grew attached.

Bambi and Jose were in the front yard early in the morning on a bathroom run when the coyote attacked Jose. Katie was watching them at the time, but that didn't deter the coyote.

"It was so fast. I didn't know what was happening until he was crying and screaming," tells Breck.

Her own scream scared the animal away, but not before Jose suffered serious injuries. He had a broken rib, internal bleeding, and his muscles were ripped off of his chest. They rushed him to Massachusetts Referral Veterinary Hospital in Woburn. The doctors saved his life, but feared he may die on numerous occasions. The Breck family can't thank those doctors enough.

Eventually, the Breck's began warning their neighbors, and that is when they spoke with Lisa Hodgson who lives a few doors down. Her dog Lulu had been attacked by a coyote weeks prior.

"Broad daylight, just like right now. I heard her yelp, called her name, but she didn't come running. All of a sudden, she just ran back here and she was all bleeding," tells Hodgson, "She had to spend four days at Woburn Referral Hospital. She was in intensive care for two days, she had to be on oxygen."

The doctors at Massachusetts Referral Animal Hospital in Woburn managed to also save Lulu's life. The Hodgson's are forever grateful.

Lisa believes the coyotes responsible for the attacks live in the woods behind her home.

"You can hear the pups crying, so I believe their den is back there," said Hodgson.

She said law enforcement told her she is not allowed to kill the animals if she sees them.