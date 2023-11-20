22 more patients accuse retired Norwell pediatrician Dr. Richard Kauff of sex abuse

HINGHAM - Twenty-two more patients have now come forward to accuse retired Norwell pediatrician Dr. Richard Kauff of sexual abuse.

Kauff pleaded not guilty in Hingham District Court Monday to four counts of rape and 12 counts of indecent assault and battery after two women accused him of assaulting them during their annual checkups when they were pediatric patients at South Shore Medical Center.

During the hearing, the prosecution said that two of the 24 patients are still minors and that they're not sure if the number of accusations will continue to grow. They all alleged similar details of invasive exams over a period of several years.

"To a higher number, to 24 here on the day of the arraignment. I think what it shows is that there's obviously been a breach of trust between a doctor and a patient's relationship and that to me is something where when you go to the doctor you expect to be treated as a patient, as somebody who's looking to get the help that you need. So it's very disturbing," said Plymouth District Attorney Tim Cruz.

Dr. Richard Kauff in Hingham District Court on November 20, 2023. CBS Boston

The investigation started when two women connected in a Facebook group and questioned whether or not their exams during their annual physicals were normal.

The two said that Kauff performed invasive vaginal exams beginning when they were eight-years-old and continued until they were 18 or 19.

"He would tell her it would be uncomfortable and it might quote 'feel like a rocket ship,'" prosecutor Jeremy Beth Kusmin said in court Monday. "Victim number 2 was the person who authored the original Facebook post anonymously. She made the Facebook post after discussing how she felt uncomfortable about her visits with the defendant to her therapist. And her therapist told her this behavior was not normal and to contact the police."

The women told investigators that if their parents were in the room during the exams the doctor would shield them from view.

Kauff was released on $50,000 bail and had no comment as he left court Monday afternoon. He will not be required to wear a GPS monitoring bracelet. He was ordered to stay away from the alleged victims and he cannot have any unsupervised contact with any children under the age of 16, including his four-month-old grandson.

Kauff is due back in court January 11, 2024.