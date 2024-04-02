Dr. Charles Steinberg reflects on Larry Lucchino: "He loved winning"

BOSTON -- Larry Lucchino's career in sports took him many places, from the Washington Redskins, to the Baltimore Orioles, to the San Diego Padres. But it was in 2002, when he was part of John Henry's group that purchased the Boston Red Sox, he had reached a new height.

"When we moved to New England, I think Larry felt that was the pinnacle," former Red Sox executive vice president and current WooSox president Dr. Charles Steinberg told WBZ-TV's Dan Roche on Tuesday, after the death of the Lucchino. "He adored New England. ... I think he really felt at home in New England."

Lucchino served as president and CEO of the Red Sox from 2002-15, helping the team to World Series victories in 2004, 2007 and 2013. That was, according to Steinberg, always Lucchino's No. 1 goal.

"He loved winning. And he loved going up against the Yankees," Steinberg recalled. "The last four numbers of his cell phone were 2-2-2-2. He picked that to make sure he didn't forget the Red Sox had always been second to the Yankees, and he wanted to go and defeat them."

Steinberg worked with Lucchino in Baltimore, San Diego, Boston and Worcester, and thus knew him as well as anyone.

"Larry Lucchino was Earl Weaver in a suit. He was spicy, he was fiery, he was aggressive, ferociously loyal," Steinberg said. "And woe be to his adversaries. He was who you wanted backing you, protecting you on your side. And encouraging you to do more, to do better. 'We are better than this. We have higher standards.' So he was a relentless coach and he wanted to win in all aspects of his professional life and his personal life."

For a lifelong baseball man, his death coming on Opening Day for the WooSox felt appropriate.

"We probably just didn't have a big enough role in the script for him, and so he was like, 'I'll show you,'" Steinberg laughed. "I know that he was going to be at home on his couch today because he had been in declining health, and I think he wanted a better seat."