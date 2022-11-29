Dozens evacuated as water main break floods Lowell streets

LOWELL – More than 100 people have been evacuated after a massive water main break flooded the streets of downtown Lowell Monday night.

A pipe broke underground, sending water pouring in the area of Moody and Cabot Streets along with Father Morrissette Blvd.

The Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) said two emergency shelters have been opened to assist residents who have been evacuated.

The Salvation Army Emergency Disaster Services team is operating a shelter at the Lowell Senior Center on Broadway Street. About 80 people are being helped at the facility.

Another shelter is operating at the Mercier Center on Salem Street.

Many people are expected to be displaced overnight.

Among the buildings evacuated was a large housing complex. Many of the residents are elderly. Some need wheelchairs to get around, but elevators were without power.

Buses were brought to the neighborhood, waiting to take those residents to the senior center.

No injuries have been reported.