Downtown Reading reopened after major electrical issue in multiple buildings

READING – Power has been restored in downtown Reading after a "major electrical issue" impacted multiple buildings Wednesday morning.

Businesses were evacuated and several streets in the area of Main Street were shut down following the surge.

The Reading Fire Union said it responded to the scene for electrical issues around 11:30 a.m. The area reopened around 2 p.m.

Reading Municipal Light said the issue was caused by a small peace of equipment that failed prematurely. Permanent repairs are underway.