NH father who lost daughter to fentanyl overdose attends State of the Union

NASHUA - More attention is being brought to the addiction crisis across the nation following President Biden's State of the Union address.

A New Hampshire father was in the audience as the president shared his daughter Courtney's story.

"I heard the president say Courtney's name, good stuff," Doug Griffin told WBZ while at the airport on his way home from the address.

Courtney was just 20 years old when she overdosed on fentanyl.

"We thought we'd have time to get her treatment, to get help, then fentanyl came along, and it was too late," said Griffin.

He's dedicated his time to several non-profits across New Hampshire, helping in the fight against drug addiction. He hopes the national attention will bring more resources to people like his daughter, suffering from addiction.

"I believe if I knew then what I know now I could have saved her life," Griffin said.

New Hampshire first responders are dealing with the crisis firsthand.

"Manchester in a 36-hour period at the beginning of the week, had seven overdose fatalities," said William Atkinson, Assistant Chief of Nashua Fire Rescue.

He says it's a problem their department has seen as well.

"When everyone was stuck inside with COVID-19, we saw a significant increase in overdoses and fatalities statewide," said Assistant Chief Atkinson.

Last year Nashua saw 41 overdose deaths, while Manchester saw 72.

"It's difficult for me to bear my soul in front of an audience but it's important too," Griffin added. "With the government, a little money could make a change."

Griffin hopes by sharing his family's story, and with the president's push, those numbers can go down.

"I want her, Courtney, to be defined by her life and the difference she made in other people," Griffin said.

Anyone seeking recovery treatment or help for a loved one in New Hampshire can call 2-1-1 for

help.