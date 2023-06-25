2 people, including teenager, found shot to death in car in Braintree

BRAINTREE - Two people, including a teenager, were found shot to death in a car early Sunday morning in Braintree.

Police were called to the scene on Alfred Road after several 911 callers reported gunshots at around 1:30 a.m. Norfolk County District Attorney Michael Morrissey said they found two victims with gunshot wounds in a car. Both were pronounced dead at the hospital. A third person in the car wasn't hurt and Morrissey said that remains under investigation.

Morrissey said multiple casings were found on the scene and he believes more than one shooter was involved.

The victims have been identified Jahzier Porter, 16, of Braintree and Jayden Santos Andrade, 20, of Dorchester. Morrissey said Porter lived on Alfred Road and police confirmed they had been called to that home in the past year.

Porter was a student at Braintree High School and Mayor Charles Kokoros said grief counselors will be available for anyone who needs it.

Police said they're treating this as a homicide investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Braintree Police Detective Division at 781-794-8620 or the Norfolk State Police Detective Unit at 781-830-4990.