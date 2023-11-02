Watch CBS News
Child activity center sold at Walmart recalled after 38 injuries reported

BOSTON - A recall has been issued for Cosco Jump, Spin and Play Activity Centers because they may pose a hazard to children.

They are being recalled because the straps can fail while a child is playing on them. There have been 141 reports of the straps detaching or breaking resulting in 38 minor injuries, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Cosco Jump, Spin and Play Activity Center sold exclusively at Walmart  Consumer Product Safety Commission


The CPSC says you should stop using them and immediately contact Dorel for a replacement.

The activity center is manufactured by the Dorel Juvenile Group and was sold exclusively at Walmart.

The recall involves model numbers model numbers WA105FZW and WA105GML. 

CLICK HERE for more information 

November 2, 2023

