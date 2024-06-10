Driver of stolen car hits more than a dozen vehicles in Dorchester

DORCHESTER - Boston police say a suspect driving erratically in a stolen car damaged 15-20 cars in a Dorchester neighborhood Monday afternoon.

The prized 1987 Buick Grand National had been stolen from Dennis Harrington while he was at work. The suspect later crashed it into more than a dozen vehicles.

"Sick to my stomach"

Harrington said he had put about $150,000 into the car.

"He literally just wrecked my life by joyriding the car for no reason. It just makes me sick," said Harrington. "I was sick to my stomach because there's no way I'm ever going to replace that. Insurance is never going to cover it. I'm sick to my stomach."

Police are searching for the suspect who stole this 1987 Buick Grand National and crashed into more than a dozen cars in Dorchester. CBS Boston

The suspect used a screwdriver to steal the vehicle, but fortunately Harrington had an AirTag tracker on the car and was able tell police officers where it was going.

It headed to Centre Street where the suspect smashed into the cars, including Luan Dai's. His front end was ripped off. Police say the suspect then ditched the stolen car, running away on foot. The vehicle was found on Leslie Street.

"My mother called and said that my car was hit, and I was shocked," said Dai. "I just feel sad for everybody in this situation, and I hope he's caught soon."

No arrests made

The chaotic day ending with the suspect leaving a trail of destruction and frustration.

Harrington had been saving up for the car for three years and planned to pass it down to his son. "I hope he gets what's coming to him," said Harrington.

Officers were looking for the suspect. No arrests have been made and this is still an on-going investigation.