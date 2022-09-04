2 dead, 1 hurt in overnight Dorchester shooting

DORCHESTER – Two people were killed early Sunday morning during a shooting in Dorchester.

It happened around 3 a.m. on Melbourne Street.

Boston Police said one victim died at the scene and the other a short time later at an area hospital.

A third person suffered non-life threatening injuries in the shooting.

No further information is currently available.

"The shooting earlier this morning in Dorchester is yet another deadly reminder of the perils to our neighborhoods when too many guns are in the hands of too many people willing to pull the trigger anywhere and anytime," interim Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden said in a statement. "Boston police and my office are doing everything possible to address gun violence but, as I've said again and again, the approach must include all of society."