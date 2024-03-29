Woman pleads guilty to attacking Boston principal in 2021, will stay in DYS custody

Dorchester woman pleads guilty to attacking her school's principal in 2021

DORCHESTER - A woman pleaded guilty Friday for assaulting her school principal in Boston three years ago and will remain in the Department of Youth Services (DYS) custody.

Laurette Lerouge, 19, attacked the principal of Dorchester's Henderson Inclusion School during school dismissal in 2021. Patricia Lampron, 61, was left unconscious and seriously injured. Lerouge was 16 at the time was is being charged as a youthful offender.

Henderson K-12 Inclusion School Principal Patricia Lampron. (Family Photo)

The judge sentenced Lerouge to stay in the custody of DYS, citing the victim impact.

"The injuries suffered have had a significant and profound effect on the victim and her family members," said the judge. "The effects have been life-altering."

Lerouge hasn't been in trouble with the law since the attack in 2021. Her lawyer said she hopes taking responsibility for the assault will help everyone move forward.

"She takes responsibility knowingly today, in agreeing to go to DYS. She got herself here today on her own," said Lerouge's lawyer.

Lerouge will be released from DYS custody in two years on her 21st birthday.