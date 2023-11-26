1 dead, 1 seriously hurt in Dorchester motorcycle crash

DORCHESTER – One person was killed and another critically hurt after a crash involving a motorcycle in Dorchester.

It happened around 11 p.m. Saturday night.

The motorcycle crashed in the area of Blue Hill Ave. and American Legion Highway.

One person died and the other was rushed to an area hospital in critical condition.

No further information is currently available.