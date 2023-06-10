Watch CBS News
Dorchester house fire on Adams Street leaves firefighter injured

DORCHESTER - One firefighter was injured while battling a fire early Saturday morning in Dorcester.

The fire broke out at around 3 a.m. on June 10, 2023. Boston Fire Department

The fire sparked at around 3 a.m. on Adams Street. Boston Fire said the firefighter suffered minor injuries and was taken to the hospital for treatment. No word on their condition.

Seven people lived in the home and the Red Cross is now helping them find temporary housing.

