Dorchester house fire on Adams Street leaves firefighter injured
DORCHESTER - One firefighter was injured while battling a fire early Saturday morning in Dorcester.
The fire sparked at around 3 a.m. on Adams Street. Boston Fire said the firefighter suffered minor injuries and was taken to the hospital for treatment. No word on their condition.
Seven people lived in the home and the Red Cross is now helping them find temporary housing.
