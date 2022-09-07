Dorchester's Cut to Fit Barber Shop provides free back-to-school haircuts for local kids

BOSTON -- The new school year brings kids new backpacks, school supplies, and clothing. But just as important is that new haircut, and some students in Dorchester got them for free.

Omar South has owned the Cut to Fit Barbershop on Norfolk Street in Dorchester for nearly 20 years. He said he is used to a busy back-to-school season, but this year was even busier.

"They give me hugs, and they love it. They appreciate it," said South.

The barbershop was just one of the local businesses to pull together to help students in their community get ready for the new school year. South's nephew, Kenny Schoonmaker, helped organize the "Fades and Braids" event.

"It's not me," said Schoonmaker. "It's us. We did this together. I just happened to call everybody."

Schoonmaker said he called more than a dozen local businesses, who pulled together backpacks, school supplies, sneakers, and haircuts for the boys and girls in the neighborhood.

"We have always been a part of this community and always wanted to give back," said Schoonmaker. "It's hard around here. I actually was a victim of gun violence on a street next door, so this area is near and dear to my heart. And I am going to do whatever I have to do to make sure we are going to be able to take care of the kids coming up."

South said more than 80 kids had walked through his business doors in the last two days. Each of them left with more than just a haircut.

"That's the good thing about generations. Generations change, and now we give free backpacks to the kids and haircuts," said South. "Every generation tries to do a little better for the kids."

Schoonmaker said he also does a turkey giveaway around Thanksgiving.

He said he planned to make "Fades and Braids" an annual event.