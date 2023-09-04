Fire damages 3 multi-family homes in Dorchester

BOSTON - Three multi-family homes were damaged by fire on Holiday Street in Dorchester Monday afternoon. One of the buildings is a total loss, according to fire officials.

Firefighters say several rear porches in the back of 37 Holiday Street collapsed because of the fire.

Everyone got out of the buildings safely and the heavy fire was knocked down by 5 p.m.

One woman says her dog woke her up when her apartment caught fire. She says there was thick smoke, and she was terrified.

"I was sleeping, and my dog started barking real crazy," the woman said. "The kitchen window just started popping and flames were shooting everywhere. I just grabbed her and ran out the door."

The cause of the fire is under investigation.