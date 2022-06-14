Watch CBS News
Carjacking suspect arrested in Dorchester after crashing into 3 vehicles

Carjacking suspect arrested in Dorchester after crashing into 3 vehicles
DORCHESTER – Police arrested a masked carjacking suspect after he crashed into three cars Tuesday in Dorchester.

Massachusetts State Police spotted a man wearing a ski mask and sunglasses driving a car that had been taken several days ago in a carjacking.

Police said the man refused to stop, crashed into several cars and then ran.

Troopers arrested him on Ashland Street.

One of the drivers had to be extricated from their car. They are now in the hospital, though their condition was not released. 

