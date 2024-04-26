Police search for suspect who robbed 3 mail carriers for master keys at gunpoint in Boston, Everett

Thief attempts to rob three mail carriers targeted in Dorchester, Everett for master keys

BOSTON – Boston Police are searching for a thief who targeted two mail carriers for their master keys in Dorchester on Friday. A mail carrier on Bucknam Street in Everett was also targeted, but police say they aren't sure if the third robbery attempt is connected to the first two.

Thief wants keys, not packages

The first robbery happened along Mora Street in Dorcester, at around 11:10 a.m.

"The mailman said one guy come and take the key. That's it," resident Jean Manul said. "He called the police."

"He wants the key. That's what he wants! The key," Dorchester resident Joseph Donnell told WBZ-TV.

The second mailman was targeted for his master key about 30 minutes later, one block over on Fuller Street.

Eyewitness tells what he saw

"He was wearing all black. And I didn't see his face," Donnell explained.

He got a glimpse of the suspect after he tried to rob the second postal worker.

"Yeah, well, the mailman was [shaken up] because the guy told him to walk beside me and give me the key. I want the key, but he didn't see a gun or anything like that," Donnell said.

And when that didn't work, Donnell said the thief took off running down the street. He hopes the police catch the suspect soon.

"It's kind of scary because people get hurt over stuff like that, and I wouldn't like to see anyone get hurt over, you know, doing their job," Donnell said.

Police still searching for thief

Only one of the three robberies was successful, according to police.

The postal workers were not injured during the robberies, the U.S. Postal Service said in a statement.

Police are still searching for the suspect and ask that if you know anything, please call them at 617-343-4330.