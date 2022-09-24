Watch CBS News
Dorchester Ave. closed to traffic Saturday for Boston's latest Open Streets event

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON -- The city of Boston is hosting its latest Open Streets event in Dorchester on Saturday. 

A two-mile stretch of Dorchester Avenue will be closed to traffic between Gallivan Boulevard and Freeport Street. 

People are welcome to come and take part in games, face painting, and fitness classes. There will also be live music 

This is the third Open Streets event of the summer and it is the only one in Dorchester. 

September 24, 2022

