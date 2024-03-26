Watch CBS News
DoorDash driver delivers stray puppy in Andover

By Mike Sullivan

ANDOVER - A DoorDash driver in Andover showed up to a home with a stray puppy instead of food. Now Andover police are looking for the owner.

Police say the driver was delivering on Acorn Drive when he spotted the little girl walking the streets alone. He knocked on a home believing it was their dog.

"He said, 'Oh she's your dog', and they said, 'No she's not our dog. We will post her on social media to see if we will find their owner," said Officer Katie Kozikowski with Andover Animal Control.

Officer Katie Kozikowski holds the puppy found on the street in Andover CBS Boston

 
The little pooch has been in Officer Kozikowski's care ever since the family called police, and brought the dog in. The puppy does have an injury to its front leg, but right now police don't know if that is new or from birth. She came in with no chip, nor a collar, and so far, no one was called to claim her.

"It's surprising to me that if someone was missing a 10-12-week-old puppy that they haven't contacted anyone yet," adds Officer Kozikowski. "Her front right leg, she wasn't able to put any pressure on it. It doesn't seem extremely painful right now, which is good."

Per protocol, she will remain at the police station for seven days to give her owner time to come forward. After that she will head to foster care before she looks for a new home. 

First published on March 26, 2024 / 6:32 PM EDT

