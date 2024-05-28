Police arrest suspect in Donnelly Field double shooting in Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE - Cambridge Police said Wednesday that they have made an arrest a double shooting at Donnelly Field on Berkshire Street in Cambridge.

Police responded to the shooting at 9:39 p.m. on Thursday. Yonayvi Cruceta, 23, of Cambridge, who was shot during the incident, faces multiple charges in the in shooting.

Multiple shots fired as basketball court

According to police, Cruceta was at the basketball court when he was approached by multiple people. A brief conversation ended in an exchange of gunfire. Cruceta was shot and allegedly also shot at the group of people. A 22-year-old woman at Donnelly Field was hit by a stray bullet.

The shooting victims were taken to the hospital and treated for injuries that were not life-threatening. Police are still investigating the shooting and are asking anyone who saw the shooting or has home surveillance or dash cam video of the shooting to contact the Cambridge Police Department.

Community safety meeting planned

Police said they do not believe the shooting was random. The City of Cambridge and the Cambridge Police Department plan to hodl a community safety meeting at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, May 30 at St. Anthony's Parish, 400 Cardinal Medeiros Ave., Cambridge. Police will share more information about the incident and want to hear from residents about how violence in the city can be reduced.