Former President Trump returning to New Hampshire for first time since 2020

Former President Trump to give speech in New Hampshire

SALEM, N.H. – Former President Donald Trump is returning to New Hampshire this weekend for the first time since 2020.

Trump will visit Salem on Saturday where he will deliver the keynote address at the state Republican party's annual meeting.

Trump announced a third run for the presidency in November.

In 2016, he lost the state to Democrat Hillary Clinton by a margin of 46.8%-46.5%. Trump lost to President Joe Biden by a wider margin during the 2020 election.