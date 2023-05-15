Saint Anselm College defends decision to host Trump town hall event

GOFFSTOWN, N.H. – Saint Anselm College is defending its decision to host the CNN town hall with former president Donald Trump last week.

The college and CNN have been criticized for Thursday's forum where the former president repeated false claims about the election.

He also dismissed last week's civil jury verdict, which found him liable for a sexual assault.

In a statement, Saint Anselm said the college has hosted every major presidential candidate since 1960, and the former president is leading in the polls for the 2024 Republican nomination.

The school did criticize one part of last week's event where some in the audience laughed about the civil trial verdict.

"The college does not tolerate sexual misconduct of any kind, including sexual assault, domestic violence, dating violence, stalking and sexual harassment," the college said.