Watch CBS News
Local News

Saint Anselm College defends decision to host Trump town hall event

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

GOFFSTOWN, N.H. – Saint Anselm College is defending its decision to host the CNN town hall with former president Donald Trump last week.

The college and CNN have been criticized for Thursday's forum where the former president repeated false claims about the election.

He also dismissed last week's civil jury verdict, which found him liable for a sexual assault.

In a statement, Saint Anselm said the college has hosted every major presidential candidate since 1960, and the former president is leading in the polls for the 2024 Republican nomination.

The school did criticize one part of last week's event where some in the audience laughed about the civil trial verdict.

"The college does not tolerate sexual misconduct of any kind, including sexual assault, domestic violence, dating violence, stalking and sexual harassment," the college said. 

WBZ-News Staff
wbz-news-logo-black.jpg

The WBZ News team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WBZ.com.

First published on May 15, 2023 / 4:41 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.