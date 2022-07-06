Don Sweeney provides update on possible David Krejci reunion with Bruins

BOSTON -- Since the end of the Bruins' season, murmurs of a David Krejci reunion have persisted. They're now sure to continue a bit longer.

Speaking to reporters in Montreal ahead of the NHL Draft, general manager Don Sweeney provided an update of sorts on the potential of Krejci returning to the Bruins after spending last year playing in his native Czech Republic.

"I've been in touch with David," Sweeney said, per the Bruins' Twitter account. "[He] spent a lot of time with his family deciding what he'd like to do. The conversations have gone well. It's just a matter of when David decides, ultimately, and if we're gonna be the place that he chooses."

Previously, Sweeney had said that the door would remain open for Krejci to return if he wanted, and that still seems to be the case.

For his part, Krejci hasn't said anything at all about a potential return to Boston, aside from smiling awkwardly while David Pastrnak grilled him on Instagram.

The 36-year-old Krejci had 44 points (8 goals, 36 assists) in 51 games in 2020-21, his last season in Boston. Last year while playing for Olomouc HC, he scored 20 goals with 26 assists in 51 games.

Originally a second-round pick by Boston way back in 2004, Krejci ranks seventh all time in regular-season games played in Bruins history while also ranking seventh in assists and ninth in points. He ranks second all time in franchise history in playoff assists with 82, behind only Ray Bourque, and he's registered the third-most postseason points in franchise history, behind Bourque and Patrice Bergeron.