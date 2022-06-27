Bruins announce contract extension for GM Don Sweeney

BOSTON -- It is official now. General manager Don Sweeney has signed a multi-year contract extension with the Boston Bruins.

Team president Cam Neely had said at his season-ending press conference that the team was looking to extend Sweeney, and that became official on Monday. Terms for Sweeney's new pact where not disclosed in the team's announcement.

"Having had the pleasure of working closely with Don for more than a decade, I've seen firsthand his tireless work ethic when it comes to all facets of front office management," Neely said in Monday's release. "He remains committed to doing whatever it takes to give the Boston Bruins the best chance to win every season. I look forward to continuing to work with Don as we endeavor to bring another championship to this city and our fans."

Sweeney was named the eighth general manager in Bruins history ahead of the 2015-16 season, when he took over for the fired Peter Chiarelli. Boston missed the playoffs in Sweeney's first year as GM, but has made the postseason in each of the six years since. The team made it to the Stanley Cup Finals in 2019, losing to the St. Louis Blues in a Game 7 in Boston, to go with a pair of first-round exits and three second-round departures under Sweeney's watch.

The Bruins are one of four teams in the Eastern Conference to make the playoffs in each of the last six seasons, along with the Pittsburgh Penguins, Toronto Maple Leafs, and Washington Capitals.

Sweeney will now have to find the next head coach of the Bruins, after he fired Bruce Cassidy on June 6.