Watch CBS News
Local News

Domino's delivery driver has life-threatening injuries after stabbing in Roxbury

By Nick Giovanni

/ CBS Boston

Domino's delivery driver has life-threatening injuries after stabbing in Roxbury
Domino's delivery driver has life-threatening injuries after stabbing in Roxbury 01:08

ROXBURY - A man described by witnesses as a Domino's pizza delivery driver has life-threatening injuries after an attack early Wednesday morning in Roxbury.

It happened around 1:30 a.m. at the Domino's on Tremont Street near the Roxbury Crossing MBTA station.

A worker who witnessed the incident told WBZ-TV a group of about ten young adults attacked a Domino's driver, apparently to take his scooter. He said another driver stepped in to protect his co-worker and ended up stabbed.

Boston Police said the man who was stabbed was rushed to the hospital with what they described as "life threatening injuries." His name has not been released.

There have been no arrests.

No other information is available at this point in the investigation. 

Nick Giovanni
Giovanni-2022.jpg

Nick Giovanni is a weekend anchor and general assignment reporter for WBZ-TV.

First published on November 1, 2023 / 7:44 AM EDT

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.