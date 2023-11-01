Domino's delivery driver has life-threatening injuries after stabbing in Roxbury

Domino's delivery driver has life-threatening injuries after stabbing in Roxbury

ROXBURY - A man described by witnesses as a Domino's pizza delivery driver has life-threatening injuries after an attack early Wednesday morning in Roxbury.

It happened around 1:30 a.m. at the Domino's on Tremont Street near the Roxbury Crossing MBTA station.

A worker who witnessed the incident told WBZ-TV a group of about ten young adults attacked a Domino's driver, apparently to take his scooter. He said another driver stepped in to protect his co-worker and ended up stabbed.

Boston Police said the man who was stabbed was rushed to the hospital with what they described as "life threatening injuries." His name has not been released.

There have been no arrests.

No other information is available at this point in the investigation.