Marlboro Police arrest hit-and-run driver that left 12-year-old Dominic Matos seriously hurt

MARLBORO - Marlboro Police have arrested the driver wanted in a hit-and-run that left a 12-year-old seriously hurt.

Dominic Matos was riding his bike on Route 20 (Boston Post Road) around 11:45 a.m. Sunday when he was hit by an SUV. The driver did not stop, according to police.

Matos's mother, Desirae Ayala, told WBZ-TV her son was rushed to UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester where he had surgery and is suffering from a brain bleed, a fractured skull and a blood clot in his head. There is an online fundraiser hoping to raise $10,000 to help him and his family.

Dominic Matos Family photo

Investigators released surveillance images of the SUV Sunday hoping to generate leads in the search. Witnesses described it as gray or light green, possibly a Toyota Highlander.

Police said Monday afternoon they had arrested the driver and seized the car. The driver's name has not been made public yet. An arraignment is expected Monday at Marlboro District Court.

No other information is available at this point in the investigation.