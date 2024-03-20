New research shows dogs can help people relax and concentrate

BOSTON - New research shows that dogs have a positive impact on humans, helping them relax and concentrate.

Scientists in South Korea analyzed the brain activity of 30 adults while interacting with a 4-year-old poodle. They found that the subjects were more relaxed when walking or playing with the dog and exhibited better concentration when grooming, massaging, or again, playing with the dog.

Feeding, massaging, and hugging the dog improved the participants' moods. And all dog interactions appeared to lower stress.

Of note, the positive effects are probably reciprocal. Previous research has found that dogs who are walked and given attention stay healthier for longer.