Dogs rescued from Korean meat trade up for adoption

EAST BROOKFIELD - Several dogs who faced a grim future are getting a new lease on life.

Second Chance Animal Services Adoption Center got five dogs from a Maryland rehabilitation center last month, part of a group that was rescued by the United States Humane Society from the South Korean meat trade.

One-year-old Liam who was rescued from the South Korean meat trade is ready to start the next chapter of his life. Second Chance Animal Services Adoption Center

"South Korea is currently contemplating a dog meat ban, and the farm where Liam and the other dogs came from is transitioning to growing cabbage and other crops through the Humane Society International/South Korea's Model for Change Program," said Second Chance CEO and founder Sheryl Blancato.

Seven-month-old Button will be available for adoption soon. Second Chance Animal Services Adoption Center

Now the dogs are looking for forever homes. The shelter is seeking adopters who can be patient with the animals, who have never had the chance to be "real dogs."

"They've obviously been through a lot in their short lives, but the dogs have made great progress. They were so shy when we first met them, and we have been in awe watching them get brave enough to explore our play yard and begin to come out of their shells," said Second Chance's Animal Relocation director Wendy Hall.

Star exploring the Almost Home play yard. Second Chance Animal Services Adoption Center

Those interested in adopting can Second Chance website or visit the shelter at 111 Young Road, East Brookfield, during adoption hours: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday-Friday, 5-7 p.m. Thursday and 11 a.m.-4 p.m.Saturday.